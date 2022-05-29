Family demands justice after producer is shot and killed outside music studio in Hialeah

New details are emerging following a deadly shooting outside a Miami-Dade music studio.

HIALEAH, Fla. – New details are emerging following a deadly shooting outside a Miami-Dade music studio.

The family of the victim, 51-year-old Louis Calvin Howard III, is seeking answers after his unexpected death.

“It’s a shock,” said Victor Howard, the victim’s brother. “It’s tearing my family apart.”

The deadly shooting happened Friday morning outside IMG Strongarm Studios in Hialeah.

Family members say the music producer had just finished working and was heading home to care for his 80-year-old father, and as he was waiting for an Uber, he was gunned down.

“To hear something like this, so senseless you know, he was a kindhearted man, everyone love him,” Howard said. “He’s very well known in the music industry, everyone who was around him spoke so highly of him.”

Howard was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he sadly died from his injuries.

Ad

The music producer who went by the name Ugly Music is survived by his 26-year-old son, his mother, father, siblings, and lots of other family members.

“If the gunman, or anybody that is affiliated with the gunman, if you know what is going on please come forward give him what he deserves, which is justice,” Howard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPIS.