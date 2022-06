Two people were found shot to death Wednesday morning inside a vehicle in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northeast Third Court and 135th Street.

An officer at the scene told Local 10 News that two people were found dead inside the vehicle.

The car was later towed away with the bodies still inside.

No other details were immediately released.

