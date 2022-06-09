Was woman killed on side of road mother to 4-year-old in car? Investigators search for answers

The day after a fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale, investigators are still trying to piece together details of the relationship between the driver and a 4-year-old boy in the car.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A day after a fatal crash on a Broward County interstate, investigators are trying to identify the driver who was struck and killed. Investigators have also notified the Florida Department of Children and Families as they work to find out if the 4-year-old boy injured in the crash was the woman’s child.

It was just after 6 a.m. Wednesday when Florida Highway Patrol began receiving reports of a disabled silver Nissan on the inside shoulder of Interstate 595. The call, however, would quickly change after they learned that the vehicle was struck by a passing driver causing a chain-reaction crash between the Nissan, a blue Chevrolet, and a tractor-trailer.

FHP said the woman who was the driver of the car pulled over on the shoulder, and, at some point exited the vehicle. That was when she was struck and killed.

“She was outside of the vehicle when this happened,” said Indiana Miranda, a lieutenant with FHP. “It is unknown if she was trying to pump gas or check out her vehicle (or) what was going on but she was outside at the time. Our troopers actually arrived on scene with fire rescue and pronounced one female deceased,” said Miranda.

First responders then discovered the four-year-old boy inside the car. He was transported with minor injuries, according to FHP.

Miranda has a message for drivers.

“We ask that they remain seated in their vehicles with their seatbelts on, with their hazard lights on and contact 911 or *347. We have our rangers patrolling the area and we can have a wrecker remove your vehicle from there,” she said.

As for other drivers, if you spot a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the road, FHP asks that you move over a lane. If that isn’t possible, at least slow down, they say.

Local 10 News is working on getting the identity of the driver who was killed.

