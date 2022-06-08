Woman killed, 4-year-old injured in I-595 crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County, and a 4-year-old boy inside her car was injured, authorities confirmed.

Florida Highway Patrol officials did not immediately confirm the relationship between the woman and the boy.

According to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda, troopers responded to the scene after receiving a report about a disabled vehicle blocking the inside lane of I-595 westbound, just west of Interstate 95.

Miranda said the call was soon updated from a disabled vehicle to a crash resulting in a possible death.

Troopers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews arrived and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sky 10 was above the highway as a yellow tarp covered the victim’s body on the roadway.

According to Miranda, the woman, whose age and identity have not yet been confirmed, had been driving a silver Nissan sedan that became disabled on the inside lane.

Ad

The woman apparently stepped outside of her car and was struck by a passing vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Miranda said a 4-year-old boy inside the car was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident and the drivers remained at the scene, Miranda said.

All I-595 westbound lanes west of I-95 remain shut down while the investigation continues.