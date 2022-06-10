Good Samaritans help rescue driver stuck in car after rollover crash in North Miami

Weather has led to dangerous conditions on the road, which led to one driver ending up in a roll-over crash at Biscayne Road in North Miami.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – As South Florida got pounded with rain Thursday afternoon, Cutler Bay got soaked again.

At the entrance to the Lakes by the Bay Community, just off of Old Cutler Road and Southwest 216th Street, cars had water most of the way up to their tires as they tried to leave the neighborhood.

On Friday, the area has seen two feet of water in the past seven days and the rain keeps coming down.

The weather has led to dangerous conditions on the road. One driver ended up in a roll-over crash at Biscayne Road and 135th Street in North Miami.

Cell phone video captured the moment good Samaritans jumped into action to help rescue the driver from the car.

Ad

The condition of the driver is not known.