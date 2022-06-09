Cutler Bay is waterlogged and it’s a ‘100-year-water event,’ officials say

An area of southwest Miami-Dade continues to see flooding every time there's a downpour.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – As South Florida got pounded with rain Thursday afternoon, Cutler Bay got soaked again.

At the entrance to the Lakes by the Bay Community, just off of Old Cutler Road and Southwest 216th Street, cars had water most of the way up to their tires as they tried to leave the neighborhood.

Just around the corner, a large tree snapped in half blocking most of Old Cutler Road. The area of southwest Miami Dade already saw nearly 2 feet of rain over the last few days and Thursday, this part of the county got almost another half a foot.

In Broward County, Hollywood got the worst of the nasty weather. Our cameras captured cars pushing through some minor street flooding as the rain continued to come down. There was plenty of water, too, in Hallandale Beach, Pembroke Park, and Fort Lauderdale as a soggy South Florida got soaked again.

With the amount of rain in Cutler Bay, the town’s engineers say since June 2, this has been a “100-year-water event.”