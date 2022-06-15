Broward man accused of trying to extort state Sen. Lauren Book takes plea deal

A 20-year-old Broward County man accused of targeting Florida Sen. Lauren Book and threatening to leak partially nude photos to Fox News to end her political career pleaded no contest in court Wednesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 20-year-old Broward County man accused of targeting Florida Sen. Lauren Book and threatening to leak partially nude photos to Fox News to end her political career pleaded no contest in court Wednesday.

Jeremy Kamperveen, of Plantation, was accused of hacking into Book’s phone and sending Book pornographic pictures and was accused of distorting “fake and stolen images” to threaten the Florida Senate Democratic leader.

Book reported receiving alarming anonymous text messages on Nov. 12. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kamperveen on Nov. 17 at a Starbucks in Sunrise where he thought he was going to meet Book to receive $4,000.

Kamperveen apologized to Book and told the judge he made a mistake, asking for leniency. Book accepted his apology.

Ad

Kamperveen could face as little as probation or as much as 21 years in prison.