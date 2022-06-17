Miami Beach man gets duped by phony contractor

He gave this man who told him he'd do renovations to his Miami Beach apartment $4,000. Then, he never heard from him again. But police caught up with him.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach man living in a historic Art Deco building was looking to upgrade his home. Unfortunately, he ended up losing cash to a phony contractor.

“Life is a b---h. You rip people off in Miami Beach, you’re going to go to jail,” said Francesca Regini.

Regini wanted to have his bathroom and kitchen renovated at his place on Meridian Avenue.

He interviewed three people who came to his apartment and asked for estimates.

“I went with this guy, Gabriel,” he said.

Gabriel Rizopatron is now in jail after Regini said he took off with his cash and did not do the work.

Everything seemed in order. The contract looked legitimate.

Regini said he signed it and so did Rizopatron.

The 37-year-old contractor then asked for a $4,000 deposit, which Regini made through Zelle.

Days went by and there was no response on when the renovations would start. Regini realized he was being ghosted. He called Miami Beach police and they went to work.

Rizopatron was arrested. He’s charged with grand theft in the third degree and contracting without a license.

Local 10 News went by Rizopatron’s place on Washington Avenue to see if anyone that lived there could vouch for him, but the doors were locked.

Rizopatron is set to be arraigned on charges on June 23.