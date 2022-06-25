Duo drove in search of ‘victim,’ robbed and shot someone, prosecutors say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman is in custody and police are searching for a man involved in a robbery and shooting in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County, according to prosecutors.

Destiny Terry, of northwest Miami-Dade, appeared in bond court Friday, where prosecutors alleged she drove while the pair looked around “in search of a victim to rob.”

Police said they found their victim at Arthur Woodard Park.

In an arrest report, police said Terry’s accomplice approached a man sitting on a park bench waiting for a ride and demanded his property. Police said he gave up his phone in fear and attempted to run.

But the man’s phone wasn’t enough, according to the report.

Police accuse Terry’s accomplice of shooting the man twice in the leg, walking up to him and stealing his backpack.

They said he ran to Terry’s green 2013 Hyundai Accent and the two drove away from the scene.

Detectives said they spotted the Hyundai at Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue Thursday night and stopped Terry a few miles up the road, where they arrested her.

Ad

In bond court, Terry’s public defender said she was on summer break from high school and that she lived with her mother. He sought for her to get house arrest, however, Judge Mindy Glazer ordered she remain in jail pending an additional hearing.

Terry, who was already on juvenile probation, was charged with robbery and attempted felony murder while police continue to seek her alleged accomplice.