10-year-old boy reported missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 10-year-old boy from Tamarac who has been reported missing.

According to detectives, Albert James was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Sands Point Boulevard.

James is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).