Cooper City teen crowned Miss Florida Teen USA, will represent Florida at Miss Teen USA

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A college student from Cooper City has been crowned Miss Florida Teen USA.

Alyssa Khan, 18, won the crown during the competition in Coral Springs last month. She also was voted most photogenic and most inspirational.

A college student from Cooper City has been crowned Miss Florida Teen USA (Courtesy: MissFloridaTeenUSA)

Kahn is a freshman at the University of Central Florida, and is pursuing a Finance degree.

According to her bio, Kahn is very passionate about teaching kids about managing finance at an early age.

She now moves on to represent Florida during the Miss Teen USA pageant.

The current Miss Teen USA titleholder, Breanna Myles, also represents Florida. She was raised in Port St. Lucie and attends Florida State University.