Detectives search for Palm Beach woman’s killer

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the shooter who killed a woman on Monday morning in Palm Beach County.

The Boynton Beach Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as Iyanni Jackson. Officers don’t believe she was the shooter’s intended target.

The shooter targeted a home shortly before 1:10 a.m., along Ocean Breeze Circle in Boynton Beach’s Ocean Breeze West community.

The barrage of bullets pierced through the home’s wall, and the garage door, and also damaged a parked red car.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call 561-742-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers a 1-800-458-8477.

About the Author:

Sanela Sabovic joined Local 10 News in September 2012 as an assignment editor and associate producer. In August 2015, she became a full-time reporter and fill-in traffic reporter. Sanela holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications with a concentration in radio, television and film from DePaul University.

