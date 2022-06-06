West Palm Beach police seeking suspect who made online threats to shoot people at public event

The West Palm Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect with a gun who made threats online to shoot people at a public event.

Information was obtained on Sundav that a black male about 15 to 25 years old made a video online threat with a gun to shoot people at an event in Palm Beach County, according to police.

In the video, the suspect wielded a gun and pretended to be a Palm Beach County resident, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.