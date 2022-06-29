Man receives hefty fine after sacrificing animals in Virginia Key

MIAMI – A man who was spotted sacrificing animals on the beach in Virginia Key this week received a hefty fine from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center posted photos on Instagram, along with a video, of chickens in boxes on the sand, some which were dead.

According to the center, two men killed two chickens and left their beheaded corpses wrapped in plastic bags on the beach Monday before workers at the center rescued six adult hens and over a dozen pigeons.

“The pigeons were identified as being stolen the prior night from a breeder. Because they are trained for racing they were able to fly home. One white pigeon valued at over 2k is still missing,” the Virginia Key Outdoor Center posted on Instagram. “The hens are friendly breeder hens. Probably stolen too. I wish I had arrived earlier.”

WARNING: Video contains graphic footage. Viewer discretion is advised. (Video courtesy of Virginia Key Outdoor Center)

Ad

A woman confronted two men who were sacrificing chickens Monday in Virginia Key.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that they located one of the suspects, Dany Machado Gomez, of Hialeah, who they said claimed he was exercising his religious freedom by sacrificing the animals.

Police said they were limited in charging him with more severe animal cruelty charges, but they issued him nine citations for illegally dumping the carcasses and live chickens in a public park.

The citations total $7,500.