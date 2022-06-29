More antisemitic flyers found throughout South Florida

MIAMI – Residents of multiple South Florida communities are reporting finding antisemitic flyers distributed throughout their neighborhoods in a string of incidents very similar to a rash of flyer distributions in South Florida back in January.

Residents of Miami and Coral Gables reported receiving antisemitic flyers before dawn Tuesday morning.

A photo shared with Local 10 News from Miami’s The Roads neighborhood shows a flyer referencing Disney, combining antisemitism with false far-right conspiracy theories linking the company to “child grooming” that took off in the wake of Disney announcing its opposition to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, residents in Parkland also found flyers in their neighborhood Tuesday.

“Around noon on Tuesday, a resident in the 6700 block of Northwest 63rd Way in Parkland alerted BSO that earlier in the morning she located a baggie containing an anti-Semitic pamphlet and corn kernels on her driveway,” a BSO news release said. “Deputies discovered that baggies with similar hate speech directed at people of the Jewish faith were left at several other homes in the neighborhood. The pamphlets referenced gun control and immigration and showed the faces of prominent politicians with the Star of David on their foreheads.”

BSO said its Threat Management Unit is investigating.

Leaders in South Florida, home to one of the nation’s largest Jewish communities, have expressed concern about a rise in antisemitism.