Antisemitic flyers found littering residential neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Antisemitic flyers found in Miami Beach. (WPLG)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Beach are investigating after an antisemitic flyer was distributed throughout the city.

People in several residential neighborhoods woke up Sunday to find the flyers littering the area, including on private property.

In a post on Twitter, Miami Beach police said the department is aware of the flyers and “actively investigating to determine their origin.”

Additionally, police officers are increasing patrols in those neighborhoods, as well as at the city’s religious institutions.

There were also reports of flyers being found in Surfside and Bal Harbour.

“There is no place for hate in our community and it will not be tolerated,” Miami Beach police said in a separate tweet.

MBPD is asking anyone who received one of the flyers to contact them immediately at 305-673-7901.

