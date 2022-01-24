FBI now assisting in investigation after anti-Semitic flyers found in Miami-Dade residential areas

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surfside police confirmed Monday that anti-Semitic flyers have been found in residential areas in their city, and that they are now working with the Miami Beach Police Department and the FBI in an investigation into who is creating the flyers.

According to Surfside police, the flyers in their city have been found in various locations, including in residential areas along Carlyle Avenue and Biscaya Drive.

Residents in Miami Beach also reported waking up early Sunday to find the hate-filled flyers littering their lawns.

Paul Buechele lives on West 62nd Street in the Mid-Beach area.

“I took one look at it, and I just threw it away,” he said.

Inside the bag was a propaganda-filled flyer featuring anti-Semitic tropes and misinformation about COVID-19.

But Buechele wasn’t the only one to receive the flyer.

Local 10 News also heard from several neighbors in the Mid and North Beach areas who said they received the very same letter, and are now worried.

“We’ve lived here for over 26 years, and this is the first time ever that anything like that’s happened,” a Miami Beach resident identified only as Cheri said.

The resident captured what she believes is surveillance video showing the bags being thrown onto her lawn.

The video shows a slow moving car and then what sounds like rocks hitting the ground.

“I couldn’t believe what was in there,” another resident, Teig Lawrence, said.

More than a mile away, residents along Daytonia Road found another flyer.

“It’s really sad that people distribute this hate literature. I’m disappointed,” Albert Crespo said.

Miami Beach police said they’re aware of the flyers, tweeting, “Detectives are actively investigating to determine their origin. We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and at our religious institutions.”

“To think that someone took the time to go around (and) drop a flyer at every house in Miami Beach is just like -- you know -- it’s terrible,” Lawrence said.

Anyone with information about who created the flyers is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.