Men in pickup trucks involved in 4 environmental crimes in Miami, police say

MIAMI – For the last week, detectives have been asking the public for help with solving four incidents of illegal dumping in Miami’s Little Haiti and Little Havana neighborhoods.

Surveillance video shows men in pickup trucks getting rid of used mattresses and other garbage, according to the Miami Police Department. Three were in Little Havana and one was in Little Haiti.

The driver of a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck was involved in illegal dumping near the intersection of Northwest 26 Avenue and 13 Street in Little Havana, police said.

A black Toyota Tundra pickup truck was involved in illegal dumping in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. (MPD)

Men in another black pickup truck with paint damage on the hood were involved in illegal dumping near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Avenue and First Street in Little Havana, police said.

A black pickup truck was involved in illegal dumping in Miami’s Little Havana. (MPD)

The driver of a red pickup truck was involved in illegal dumping on June 17, near the intersection of Southwest 11 Avenue and Second Street in Little Havana, police said.

A red pickup truck was involved in illegal dumping on June 17 in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. (MPD)

The driver of a white pickup truck was involved in illegal dumping on June 17, near the intersection of Northeast Fourth Avenue and 71 Street in Little Haiti, police said.

A white pickup truck was involved in illegal dumping on June 17, in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. (MPD)

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the vehicles or the subjects involved to call the Miami Police Department’s Environmental Crimes Unit at 786-858-8769 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.