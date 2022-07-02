Here is a quick review of new Florida laws

MIAMI – The Florida lawmakers passed nearly 280 bills during the 2022 legislative session and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed 149 of them into law — including one that critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the controversial 15-week abortion ban, and the strawberry shortcake designation that upset Key Lime Pie lovers.
These new laws went into effect on Friday:
- Loud music: The law allows police officers to penalize drivers whose music is too loud.
- Smoking on the beach: The law bans smoking at public beaches and parks.
- The ‘Stop WOKE Act’: The law prohibits teaching about racism in schools and workplaces.
- Recruiting officers: The law provides incentives such as signing bonuses of up to $5,000 for new recruits.
- Responsible fatherhood: The law requires DCF to provide resources to fathers and at-risk boys.
- Juvenile expunction: The law allows minors to expunge their criminal records by completing a diversion program.
- School safety: The law orders the Board of Education to develop rules for school emergency drills and a family reunification plan.