Police in Fort Lauderdale issue warnings as new law prohibiting loud music takes effect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s not terribly uncommon to be driving on A1A or Las Olas and hearing music that’s so loud you can feel the vibrations.

A new law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows police to crackdown on drivers for loud music.

Captain Tim McCarthy with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department says the party is over for drivers playing music deemed too loud.

“It’s very irritating if you’ve ever been at a traffic stop at a red light and have to listen to that,” he said. “You may really like your music but it doesn’t mean everyone else wants to hear it too.”

Local 10 News’ cameras were rolling on officers enforcing the new law, giving local police departments the power to ticket drivers with tunes and beats heard from at least 25 feet or more.

“When you hear a car coming with extremely loud music, it’s much greater than a distance of 25 feet,” said McCarthy.

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa caught up with a man in a golf cart moments after he got pulled over for blasting his music.

“I think it’s wrong,” the man said.

McCarthy says who they pull over is up to an officer’s discretion, but they plan to use body worn cameras for evidence.

“If I saw from a half a block away coming at me a loud car I would tap the button and turn it on,” he said.

The law also applies to loud modified mufflers on vehicles.

Officers said they’ll be out for about another week giving warnings, but once they start ticketing, it’s a $150 fine.