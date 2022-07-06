Miami-Dade animal shelter is over capacity

Coco (A2016350), left, and Charlie (A2270332), right, are among the hundreds of dogs that are up for adoption on Wendesday in Miami-Dade County.

DORAL, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County Animal Services is feeling the strain on shelter capacity.

The staff at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, at 3599 NW 79 Ave., in Doral, had to place portable kennels in conference rooms not to turn animals away.

There is an urgent need for foster families and people who want to adopt dogs, according to Flora N. Beal, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

Beal was also asking residents who find pets to take them to a local veterinarian to have them scanned for a microchip and help to reunite them with owners by using the Petco Love Lost page.

The adoption fee for dogs that are younger than four months old is $85 and $65 for older dogs. The fee includes all vaccinations, de-worming, microchip, heartworm test, and rabies license tags.

The center is open from 12 to 6:30 p.m., from Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday. For more information or to search for a dog that is up for adoption, visit this page.

More tips for residents who find lost pets