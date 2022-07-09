COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 10% in Florida

MIAMI – With 353 more COVID-19 patients hospitalized and a 10% increase from last week, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department data released Friday showed the highest weekly increase in Florida since June 17.

The new HHS data also showed that 3,797 COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized in Florida as of Friday. The state’s positivity rate also increased slightly this week from 22.7% to 22.5%.

With 67,807 new COVID-19 cases, Florida’s total since March 2020 increased to 6,561,833 cases. And with 302 more COVID-19 patients dead, the state’s recorded COVID-19 death toll increased to 76,193.

With COVID vaccinations widely available, The Florida Department of Health estimated that 97% were inoculated in Miami-Dade County, 81% in Broward, and 80% in Monroe.

Epidemiologists are tracking the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant’s subtypes BA.4 and BA.5, which are behind the latest COVID wave.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data on hospitalizations and testing showed Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties had high COVID-19 levels.

The CDC recommends residents wear a face mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and quickly get tested if they experience symptoms.

Those who are at a high risk of severe illness should avoid non-essential indoor activities in public and talk to their physicians about access to oral antivirals.

SOUTH FLORIDA

New case positivity rate

Miami-Dade: 18.5%

Broward: 17.6%

Monroe: 20.4%

New cases