Deputies temporarily closed Sunrise Boulevard early Sunday morning after two drivers crashed at Northeast Fourth Avenue.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating the cause of an early Sunday morning car crash in Broward County.

Two drivers collided at about 5:50 a.m., at the intersection of East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took three people injured to the Broward Health Medical Center.