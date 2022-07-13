Federal investigation into New York man’s fatal fall in Coral Gables continues

Man dies while working on a building on July 6 in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Elmer Cruz Solis told his family and friends he loved his job.

The 43-year-old married father of four girls enjoyed the view from above as he washed the windows of all kinds of buildings. It was a job he did without incident for 25 years.

Esmeralda Cruz, his sister, said he traveled from Long Island to Miami-Dade County to work at the Giralda Place Residences, a building on Giralda Avenue and Salzedo Street in Coral Gables.

It was there that he fell to his death on July 6. It was Esmeralda Cruz’s birthday, so they spoke on the phone and he wished her well just hours before he died.

“I was in El Salvador for vacation with my mom,” she said.

Elmer Cruz Solis had traveled from Long Island, New York, to work in Coral Gables where he fell to his death on July 6.

The news of the tragedy was completely unexpected. She said her brother had a lot of experience and didn’t take unnecessary risks. She is certain something went wrong.

“We are in shock and in so much pain that we can’t take it as an accident,” the grieving sister said adding, “We want justice.”

The Miami Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office examined his body. Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, are still investigating his death.

