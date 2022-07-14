Dog reunited with Broward family after a massive search for more than 3 months

A dog was reunited with his family after running away three months ago in Cooper City.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Erin Lahey was heartbroken when her dog vanished.

Lahey said her dog wasn’t comfortable yet while walking on a leash, but they were training her. She said her husband went out for a walk with her before she ran away.

“He was trying to transfer the leash from one side to the other and it dropped and when it dropped it made a noise because it’s the clanging on the sidewalk and it scared her and she took off.”

On Wednesday night — after the family hired a pet detective, psychics, distributed flyers, and searched for her with the help of the community — police officers finally found Cinna.

Lahey said she thought she was never going to see her Cinna again. The dog was gone for more than three months before they were reunited again.

“When I saw her I just fell to the ground,” Lahey said. “In a million years I never would have thought she’d look like that.”

Lahey said Cinna lost about 30 pounds, so they have her on a special diet to help her recover.

“She’s skin and bones, but other than the malnutrition, and she’s a little anemic because of that, which is unbelievable. Not a flea on her. Nothing, which is crazy.”

The one-year-old dog was adopted from a shelter during the pandemic. Cinna arrived to find her family had adopted more dogs since they visited an animal shelter several times during the search.

Lahey said she was grateful for all of the help her family got while searching for their beloved Cinna.

“It restored my faith in humanity because the people who I’ve encountered from this community have been unbelievable in helping find her and keeping my hope, not letting me give up.”