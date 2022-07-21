Fort Lauderdale church targeted with conspiracy-filled messages of hate

Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale is a church unlike most.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale is a church unlike most.

Church spokesperson Darren Loli showed Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa the square where they feed 2,000 families a month as well as house an LGBTQ youth program and a senior day care.

“This is the world’s largest progressive queer church,” said church spokesperson Darren Loli. “No matter what your beliefs or doubts may be, you are God’s miracle, you are not God’s mistake.”

The square recently had rainbows freshly painted, but earlier this week it’s where church members found their walls covered with hate-filled posters.

They carried messages of conspiracy theories about pedophilia, child trafficking, mask wearing and COVID-19.

“Fundamentally hateful, anti-LGBT, that we were grooming children, comments about pedophilia,” Loli said. “Unhinged? Yes, but still calculated.”

Fort Lauderdale police detectives are investigating the case and searching for who is behind the posters.

Sources close to the investigation said there are concerns within the LGBTQ community of other similar incidents in the area.

De La Rosa asked Fort Lauderdale Police about this, and a detective said the department’s Threat Response Unit is currently working two other cases, but could not confirm if they are connected or if there are even similarities to what happened at Sunshine Cathedral.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

“If you need a place to feel loved you should come join us,” Loli said. “We’re proud of who we are.

“The scare tactics are not going to work.”