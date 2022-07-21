Learning more about monkeypox vaccine as concern over virus grows

The spread of the monkeypox virus is something that is causing more and more concern. It has many wondering about the vaccine that protects against infection.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The spread of the monkeypox virus is something that is causing more and more concern. It has many wondering about the vaccine that protects against infection.

There are two vaccines available to treat monkeypox.

One was initially developed for smallpox, but does offer protection against monkeypox

A newer vaccine specifically for monkeypox is the one being used in South Florida.

The vaccine creates an immune response by exposing the patient to the actual virus, but in a way that it can’t reproduce and cause an infection, with some potential exceptions.

Infectious disease experts say the vaccine is very safe for immune competent people but is currently not recommended for the general public, only those at most risk for infection.

That includes those who’ve come in contact with an infected people, and, in this current outbreak, men who have sex with men.

The vaccine also not indicated for people who are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Unlike COVID, this virus is spread through direct contact, and no one has died from this outbreak.

However monkeypox can lead to other problems like pneumonia and infections, which independently can be fatal.

Side effects from the vaccine are typical: pain at the injection site, low grade fever, generalized muscle aches and pains, and fatigue, all of which are attributed to the immune response.