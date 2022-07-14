88º

Monkeypox vaccines coming to Miami-Dade

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials are accepting appointments for eligible individuals to receive the monkeypox vaccine, amid a worldwide outbreak of the virus.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade announced Thursday afternoon that it’s taking appointments for the two-dose Jynneos vaccine.

Currently, appointments are only available for certain high-risk populations. These include:

  • Laboratory personnel and select health care personnel at high risk for monkeypox
  • Close contacts of Monkeypox cases
  • Immunocompromised MSM (men who have sex with men) with HIV (<200 CD4 white blood cells per ml³)
  • Other MSM with a recent history of a sexually transmissible disease (STD)

Health officials are asking residents to schedule only one appointment. Clinic staff will schedule follow-up appointments for the second dose after patients receive their first shot.

Residents can book appointments on the Florida Health Miami-Dade website.

Vaccines are already available in Broward County.

