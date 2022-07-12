Pride Center in Wilton Manors offers free monkeypox vaccines

Amid an outbreak of monkeypox, Broward County partnered with the Price Center in Wilton Manors to distribute free vaccines.

Michael Nicotera and his husband D. Michael Irad, who both live in Broward County, decided to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus.

Nicotera had a card showing he got his smallpox vaccine years ago to show that vaccines are how you eliminate diseases.

“I think you have to get ahead of an infectious disease and the best way to do it is to get vaccinated if it’s available just like we did with COVID,” Nicotera said.

The monkeypox outbreak emerged in Europe and the United States. According to health officials, most of the people infected were men who have sex with men.

Florida has 109 cases and most of these are in Broward County.

“Monkeypox is spreading within our community,” said Robert Boo, the chief executive officer at the Pride Center in Wilton Manors.

The vaccination against monkeypox is available at the center and Boo was the first to get the shot.

“This is not a time to panic,” Boo said adding, “It’s something to be aware of, but let’s prevent it, let’s stop it, let’s contain it.”

The two-dose vaccine by Jynneos is the newest vaccine approved.

For more information about where to get the vaccine in Broward County, visit this page.