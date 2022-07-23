MDPD: 2 men shot overnight in Gladeview area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were wounded in an overnight shooting in the Gladeview area of northwest Miami-Dade County, police said Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Northwest 63rd Street just before 2:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said medics took both men to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and described their conditions as “stable,” but didn’t elaborate further.

Officials have not said whether they’ve identified a suspect or suspects.