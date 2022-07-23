Woman shot dead in downtown Miami overnight

MIAMI – A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Miami, police said.
According to a Miami police spokesperson, units responded to the area of Southeast First Avenue and First Street at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a woman in her 20s wounded.
First responders took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.
Crime scene tape surrounded a black Cadillac Escalade, doors ajar, and there were multiple crime scene markers on the ground.
Police haven’t announced any arrests. They say they’re continuing to investigate.