Monkeypox deemed public health emergency by WHO, South Florida seeing most cases in state

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency this weekend.

It’s the second time in two years officials have taken that extraordinary step.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO.

More than 16,000 monkeypox cases have been detected across 75 countries, with five deaths in Africa.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows 247 cases in Florida over the past week, with South Florida being the epicenter.

Broward County has the highest case number at 129, according to the state health department, while Miami-Dade County has 71 cases of monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, fatigue and painful rashes. Doctors say the majority of the cases so far are found in men who have sex with other men.

With vaccine demand high and supply low, officials warn monkeypox can be easily transmitted to other demographic groups.

“As of now there is a limited supply and it’s important that we focus on those individuals who are at highest risk,” said Dr. Patrick Kenny with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

It spreads through skin to skin contact, but it is not as contagious as COVID-19. That’s why doctors are not recommending everyone rush to get the vaccine.