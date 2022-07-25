Child reportedly among victims in drive-by shooting in Florida City

Sources say a child was shot Monday morning in Florida City.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Two people were reportedly injured Monday morning in a drive-by shooting in Florida City, including a child.

The shooting was reported in the area of Southwest Sixth Place near 10th Street.

A Local 10 News crew was outside Kendall Regional Medical Center as one victim was airlifted to the hospital.

Sources tell Local 10 that the child injured in the shooting was just 2 years old.

No details were immediately confirmed by police.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.