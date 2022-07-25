South Florida fugitive arrested in Alabama, police say

Officers arrested Kevin Bain on June 12 in Birmingham, Alabama. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced he is also wanted for stealing a resident's packages in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who is accused of a burglary in South Florida was arrested in Alabama, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Detectives identified Kevin Bain as the suspect who stole mailed packages on May 16 in Fort Lauderdale. The crime was caught on a surveillance video in Fort Lauderdale.

A Broward County judge issued a warrant for Bain’s arrest in June. Police officers arrested Bain, 36, on July 12 in Birmingham, for a burglary there.

Broward County court records show Bain also has a pending third-degree grand theft case with the Hollywood Police Department. The case was filed on May 23.

Fort Lauderdale Detective Gina Alvarez was asking anyone with information about Bain’s crimes to call 954- 828-5704 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.