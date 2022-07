HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A woman on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning and was left in the street to die, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 16th Street, about a block west of Krome Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a child’s bicycle was left in the street, but police say it was actually a woman who was hit by the car.

No other details were immediately released.