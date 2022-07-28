Developing story: ‘Heartbroken’ man refuses to surrender to Hialeah police

Police officers responded to a barricaded subject situation on Thursday in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A shirtless man in shorts wielded what appeared to be a rifle on Thursday just outside of a one-story home in Hialeah.

The man opened the driver’s side door of a black pickup truck, as police officers outside asked him to surrender.

The man refused and walked to the western side of the house.

Police officers warned they are dealing with a dangerous armed suspect who was barricaded in the house along East 58 Terrace, between Palm and Second avenues.

The man’s brother, who did not want to be identified, said his brother was heartbroken and “snapped after a bad breakup.”

Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, asked the man’s neighbors to stay inside their homes and away from the windows.

A black bulletproof Special Weapons and Tactics team truck was parked in front of the home.

The home’s backyard faces a canal that runs west to east in between rows of residential buildings.

Police officers are asking anyone with information about this crime scene to call 911 if in danger or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers to provide an anonymous tip at 305-471-8477.

Location