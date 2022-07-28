Police chase ends near Dolphin Expressway on Le Jeune Road

(Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police officers stopped the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz on Thursday along Le Jeune Road in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers followed a white Mercedes-Benz on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

The four-door vehicle’s Florida tag is 07AMPV, the driver was traveling westbound on the Dolphin East-West Expressway, and the pursuit ended on Le Jeune Road, according to police scanner traffic.

Police officers surrounded a white Mercedes-Benz on Thursday on Le Jeune Road in Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Two black pickup trucks blocked the Mercedes-Benz on the southbound lanes of Le Jeune Road and drove away to clear the traffic backup shortly before 12 p.m.

The information that dispatch received had not been confirmed by a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.

Location