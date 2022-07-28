Woman heartbroken after her 2 dogs die within hours of leaving them with Sunny Isles pet spa

A South Florida dog owner is in pain and searching for answers.

Tijana Kakovic always treated her 10-year-old teacup Pomeranians like her children.

Their names were Boo Boo and Lilly, brother and sister.

Teacup Pomeranians Boo Boo and Lilly (WPLG)

Kakovic was going to Europe and decided to board her dogs at La Chien Pet Spa in Sunny Issles Beach.

She had been using their services for three years.

“She said your dogs are dead,” Kakovic said of the phone call she received. “I was in shock. I didn’t believe what she was telling me. How could my dogs be dead?

“You can’t give someone your dogs and two hours later they are dead.”

Kakovic said the owner of the pet spa said the business was being remolded and that she would pick up the dogs.

“I took a picture of her holding my dogs and I said, ‘Hold them, watch them please,’” she said. “There was a child there with another little dog.”

Kakovic said goodbye to her babies, and that’s the last time she would see them.

“The vet says the other dog killed them,” she said. “There were bite marks on their neck but where was she when this happened. Both of them are dead.

When Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe went to the business, he discovered that the owner was evicted last week.

Scrolling through their reviews, there were some good ones and also a number of one-star reviews.

“They were everything to me,” Kakovic said. “My dogs are my children. I had them before I had my daughter.”

She had one final message for them.

“I love you and thank you for your loyalty and love and happiness you gave me. I can’t let this go behind me.”

Local 10 News reached out to business owner numerous times but received no response.