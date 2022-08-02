New device helps battle hair loss

The American Hair Loss Association estimates that at least 80 million men and women in the US are currently experiencing some level of hair loss but there’s a newly approved device that can help support hair follicles.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The American Hair Loss Association estimates that at least 80 million men and women in the US are currently experiencing some level of hair loss but there’s a newly approved device that can help support hair follicles.

Michael Jondle is just 26 years old but started noticing two years ago that his once full head of hair was diminishing.

“I started to notice a massive reduction in both the front and the back of my hair and it caused a lot of strife, it made me very unconfident about what my hair was doing.” Jondle said.

He came to Boca Raton, Fla. hair loss specialist Dr. Alan Bauman, who works with a multitude of technologies and products to help people with hair loss.

“Especially in a time of COVID we can see the stress we can see the infection and even the vaccinations are all triggering hair loss and there’s so much hereditary hair loss out there too,” Bauman said.

Along with many non-invasive approaches, including supplements and laser hair therapy, Bauman is now utilizing an ultrasound based device called trans epidermal delivery, or TED, which he said amplifies the benefits of follicle boosting products

Ad

“We’re going to start with a dry scalp, we’re going to map out the areas of treatment. We’re going to pretreat the area with the device so the ultrasound technology is going to make the skin more permeable then we’re going to apply the serum to each zone and use the device to drive the serum through that skin,” Bauman said.

The serum is made of several growth factors that can increase blood circulation, stimulate the follicles to grow better thicker quality hair, and anchor the hair shafts in the scalp but it has its limits.

“Like other noninvasive technologies you’re not going to get a new hair follicle this is going to enhance the follicles that you have,” Bauman said.

Jondle just completed the second of his three monthly treatments.

“I’m all into the preventative, I’m a big believer in catching something early get on to something early I’m all about preventative, I don’t want to fix the problem when it happens I want to start working on it before you can’t do anything about it,” Jondle said.

Ad

The protocol for the TED procedure is three treatments spaced three months apart and the improvement can last up to a year before repeating the process.