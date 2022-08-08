Facial specialist accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman was arrested last week on accusations that she was working as a nurse in Pembroke Pines without having a valid license, authorities announced on Monday.

According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care to the adult victim without being licensed to provide these services.”

At the time, Reyes-Leon worked at the Couture Salon & Spa, at 17772 SW Second St., and had a non-medical facial specialist license, authorities said.

The victim reported Reyes-Leon to the Florida Department of Health after experiencing an extreme amount of pain from the wound, which required medical treatment at a local hospital, police said.

The health department then notified the Pembroke Pines Police Department, and both agencies completed a joint investigation into the matter.

Police said Reyes-Leon was taken into custody on Friday and booked into the Broward County Mail Jail.

She faces one felony charge of practicing massage without a license, one felony charge of practicing advanced nursing without a license, and one count of misrepresenting self as a licensed masseuse.

“The police department also reminds our residents to always ensure that any medical services received are obtained from a properly licensed individual and/or facility,” the police department said in a news release. “Medical licenses can be verified through the Florida Department of Health at www.flhealthsource.gov/ula, and complaints can be made through 877-HALT-ULA or by email at HALTULA@flhealth.gov.”