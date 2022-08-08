Food pantry in Miami forced to closed its doors due to lack of resources, donations

The Village (Free)dge, a well-known food pantry in Miami, is most likely closing for good.

MIAMI – The Village (Free)dge, a well-known food pantry in Miami, is most likely closing for good.

Operators are in desperate need of donations to keep the pantry open.

“This could be the last day of the village pantry operating because we don’t have the funds to open tomorrow,” Village (Free)dge Founder Sherina Jones. “It feels like I’m letting the community down because we are feeding about 300 families and individuals.”

The pantry provides meals six days a week, and a fridge that sits along 7th avenue in front of Roots Collective available all day, every day to anyone in need of food. A need that has been compounded by inflation.

“We have been seeing an increase on all three levels from the houseless, to the people in shelters, to people that have a home,” Jones said. “It’s just been an increase all the way around. People are really scrambling and they are hungry. They need food.”

Jones said donations have dried up and she can no longer afford to keep the grassroots operation open.

Ad

The only way that will change is if people donate.

A passion project that started in August of 2020 has grown into a fully operational pantry kitchen.

Jones wants to continue serving but needs the community to help make it happen.

“To randomly have to close the doors and some of them will be on their way to get food tomorrow and I don’t have the resources or finances to feed them for the rest of the week, it’s so it’s painful to have to close the door,” she said.

To make a donation, visit Village (Free)dge’s website by clicking here.