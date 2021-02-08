Miami’s Village (Free)dge grows into fully operational food bank

Sherina Jones restocks a community refrigerator, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. Jones offers free food for the community from a stocked community refrigerator called the Village Freedge. When one of the refrigerators was stolen just before Thanksgiving, the community and friends came together to help to purchase a new one. Jones also provides hot food and distributes numerous food pantry items. She has applied for non-profit status and is transitioning to become a food bank. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Amid the growing need during the coronavirus pandemic, Sherina Jones said Miami’s Village (Free)dge is transitioning from a free community fridge to a fully operational food bank and pantry.

The project started in August with a refrigerator at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 55th Street, just outside of Roots Collective Black House. On Monday, there was a full kitchen with a chef and volunteers who prepare meals every day.

“We’re just trying to help people on every level of life — whether they’re homeless, in a shelter, or whether they have a home, we’re just trying to make things easier for everyone,” Jones said.

The project, which has other operational versions around the country, has been resilient. A thief stole one of the refrigerators late last year, but a donor quickly replaced it.

Ad

The organization has a GoFundMe page. They are also asking the public to participate in the grand opening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday by donating perishable and non-perishable food. Jones, who works as an aesthetician, said she and the volunteers are not giving up on the project.

“The same thing I do at my business — caring, service, and making sure people feel good — it’s still in that same category,” Jones said about her work with the Village (Free)dge.