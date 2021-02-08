Miami’s Village (Free)dge grows into fully operational food bank

MIAMI – Amid the growing need during the coronavirus pandemic, Sherina Jones said Miami’s Village (Free)dge is transitioning from a free community fridge to a fully operational food bank and pantry.
The project started in August with a refrigerator at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 55th Street, just outside of Roots Collective Black House. On Monday, there was a full kitchen with a chef and volunteers who prepare meals every day.
“We’re just trying to help people on every level of life — whether they’re homeless, in a shelter, or whether they have a home, we’re just trying to make things easier for everyone,” Jones said.
The project, which has other operational versions around the country, has been resilient. A thief stole one of the refrigerators late last year, but a donor quickly replaced it.
The organization has a GoFundMe page. They are also asking the public to participate in the grand opening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday by donating perishable and non-perishable food. Jones, who works as an aesthetician, said she and the volunteers are not giving up on the project.
“The same thing I do at my business — caring, service, and making sure people feel good — it’s still in that same category,” Jones said about her work with the Village (Free)dge.