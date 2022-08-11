Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus

MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday.

Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.

Horrified witnesses told Local 10 News that they saw Bennett hanging out of the bus around 7 p.m. that night.

According to Miami police investigators, they received a call to the area of Northwest 36th Street and 30th Avenue and found Bennett hanging halfway outside the bus.

(Surveillance video shows moments before shooting aboard Miami-Dade bus.)

“He was with his feet in the bus, and his torso was outside the bus,” said Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department.

Miami Fire Rescue workers arrived and declared Bennett dead at the scene.

Investigators said that the incident began when Horton started arguing with Bennett while they were riding the bus. As Bennett tried to exit the bus, Horton fatally shot him and then fled westbound on Northwest 36th Street, police said.

The argument and subsequent shooting was captured on surveillance cameras inside the bus, and the gunman was later identified as Horton, according to police.

Witnesses who work nearby say the bus was crawling down the road.

“We saw the bus and all of a sudden it’s swamped with officers,” witness Yvette Navarro said. “It was crazy. We were just like, ‘What’s going on?’ We were all scared.”

Miami police later obtained an arrest warrant for Horton. On Nov. 13, 2020, detectives from the Atlanta Police Department executed a fugitive arrest warrant for Horton for a shooting that occurred on Sept. 19, 2020, in Atlanta.

Police in Atlanta said Horton surrendered “peacefully” and was taken into custody.

Horton is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.