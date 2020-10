MIAMI – A man was shot and killed next to a Miami-Dade County Transit bus.

According to authorities, it was approximately 7 p.m. when they received a call of an unresponsive man aboard a transit bus.

It happened in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 30th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue workers arrived and declared the man deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody or if there are any suspects.