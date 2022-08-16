MDPD identifies officer wounded in shooting, in ‘extremely critical’ condition

29-year-old Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night.

The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail.

The memo described Echaverry’s condition as “extremely critical.” He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center following the shooting, where officers from both MDPD and Miami police gathered in a show of support.

The series of events leading up to the shootout began with a robbery in Dania Beach. Sources identified the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, as 32-year-old Jeremy Horton, a Michigan native whose last known address was in Georgia.

Ad

Echaverry and other Robbery Intervention Detail officers then spotted Horton’s car in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 62nd Street, where he soon managed to get away, striking several police cars, officers said. That’s where a Local 10 News crew spotted the vehicle take off before Horton was shot and killed by police just a few blocks away.

Miami-Dade police were set to update the public on Echaverry’s condition at around 5 p.m. Local 10 News will stream the news conference live.