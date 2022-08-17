As wounded officer clings to life after shooting, new details shed light on suspects

As a Miami-Dade police officer remained in critical condition after he was shot in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night, Local 10 News is learned more information Wednesday about the suspects, both of whom were killed by police.

MIAMI – As a Miami-Dade police officer remained in critical condition after he was shot in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night, Local 10 News is learned more information Wednesday about the suspects connected to the incident, both of whom were killed by police.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into the incident has begun, Local 10 News confirmed Wednesday. Investigators are working to determine who fired which bullets, including the one that hit the young MDPD officer.

The officer

Twenty-nine-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry continued to fight for his life at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Wednesday evening

He was rushed there by a fellow officer following the shooting.

Echaverry, a member of MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail, was in neurological intensive care.

MDPD Detective Cesar Echaverry, shown graduating from Florida International University. (Social media)

Photos of the young detective show him as a son, brother, fiance, Florida International University graduate and a lover of bikes and baseball.

Images from Monday night show him chasing an escaped criminal with no hesitation.

Amid a massive show of support for the wounded officer across South Florida, the Miami Marlins dedicated a jersey to Echaverry Wednesday.

On Monday, Miami Dade Police Department Detective Cesar Echaverry suffered a critical shooting injury during a robbery investigation. As he continues to fight for his life, please join us in rooting for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/tcsDpSqKjb — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 17, 2022

The suspects

An interview with the girlfriend of one of the suspects involved is shedding new light on how the two men knew each other.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Horton, a man with a lengthy criminal record and whose last known address was in Georgia, was killed by police amid the shootout Monday night, while a second suspect, 34-year-old Jaime Robles, was shot and killed Tuesday night following a shootout at a Miami Springs hotel as police executed a search warrant.

Sources say Horton and Robles robbed a clerk at a Dania Beach convenience store Monday afternoon, setting off a chain of events that would end in their deaths and an officer’s life hanging in the balance.

Timeline map of known events:

Police said a photo taken by the store clerk led them to spot the suspects’ car in Miami later that evening.

Robles’ girlfriend spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. She said Robles and Horton had met just about a week prior to the shooting.

“The day before yesterday, Jaime lent him the car,” the woman, who did not wish to be identified, said. “The guy said ‘I am going to be right back’ and its now 8, 9, 10, 11 and Jaime is like ‘I think this guy stole my car.’”

But Robles’ girlfriend admits she was unsure where the two were at the time of the robbery.

“Where was he around that time? He was already going back home,” she said. “I was in the pool and he said he was coming home.”

Eventually, she said he made it back to the Extended Stay America on Fairway Drive, where the two were staying with his two small children, when he lent Horton the car.

She said the two children were in Robles’ hotel room at the time of the shooting while she was downstairs. The two were not injured and were placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.