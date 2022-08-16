Suspect killed at Miami Springs hotel connected to fatal police-involved shooting

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A major police response was observed in Miami Springs late Tuesday afternoon.

It was connected to a police-involved shooting that happened Monday night in Miami that left 29-year-old Officer Cesar Echaverry hospitalized and clinging to his life, and a suspect dead.

Officers converged on an Extended Stay America hotel located on the 100 block of Fairway Drive and attempted to apprehend a second suspect from the shooting incident, police said.

That suspect was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, according to authorities, and was shote and killed by police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Sources told Local 10 News there were young children in the hotel room when gunfire erupted but they were not harmed.

The suspect is believed to have been with 32-year-old Jeremy Horton during Monday night’s shooting.

Horton was killed by officers at the scene. It is not known how the second suspect got away after the shooting occurred.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as details are learned.