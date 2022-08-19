Coach arrested after brawl at youth basketball game

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A local basketball coach was arrested after a big brawl during a game.

Coral Springs Police officers responded to the Coral Springs Gymnasium last week after getting a call about a fight.

The caller said that basketball coaches, parents and players got into a brawl during a game at the Back 2 School Jamfest.

The victim told officers he was coaching in the game when the opposing coach named Dantes Peterlantz ran at him and tried to punch him.

The victim said he dodged the punch, but that Peterlantz, 40, then pushed him to the ground.

The victim said he thought he tore his hamstring in the fall.

A witness told officers he also saw Peterlantz press his fingers into the coach’s eyes while Peterlantz was on top of the coach.

Peterlantz was charged with battery and booked into the Broward County jail.