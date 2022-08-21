Cuban migrant reaches Florida Keys in inflatable kayak

U.S. Border Patrol agents took a Cuban migrant into custody on Sunday.

MARATHON, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took a Cuban migrant into custody on Sunday.

That man made it to Marathon in the Florida Keys.

Agents met the man as his inflatable kayak came ashore.

Officials said that man is being processed for repatriation.

On Saturday, 27 Cuban migrants were taken into custody in two separate landings in the Florida Keys.

The migrants were traveling in rustic vessels, one about 30 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas and the other about 16 miles south of Key Colony Beach.