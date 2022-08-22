More vaccines available as cases of monkeypox continue to rise

WASHINGTON – As the nation faces an uptick in monkeypox cases, the Biden administration is ramping up vaccines to combat the current outbreak.

According to White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz, “doses of the vaccine are now ready.”

“Today we are really excited announcing 1.8 million doses of the vaccine are going to be made available to cities and states across the country including in Miami,” said Munoz.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed that there are over 700 cases of monkeypox in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

The treatments come just in time for pride events after the CDC said that “2000 doses were offered to the LGBTQ community.”

“Monkeypox is spread through physical contact and symptoms could take up to 2 weeks to show after infection ranging from fever headache fatigue and painful rashes,” said the FDOH.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “so far the US has shipped over 700,000 viles of the monkeypox vaccine to states.”

“We’ll be able to handle it and get our arms around it so that that we don’t see further spreading,” said Fauci.